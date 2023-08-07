If you love cantaloupe Fallon has the festival for you coming up later this month.
The Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair is set for Friday, August 25th through Sunday, August 27th.
The festival celebrates the cantaloupe, an important piece of Nevada agricultural history.
One of Nevada's longest running agricultural festivals, the event will feature more than 120 vendors, including a variety of food, beverage, shopping, and non-profit vendors.
New to the festival this year are the Cantaloupe Beer Garden, presented by Just In Time Heating and Cooling, and Frey Ranch’s collaboration with Troy’s Double Shot bar to serve a signature Frey Ranch Bourbon drink only available at the festival.
There will also be a car show, Cantaloupe Canter 5K, CCPRA Rodeo, and carnival with old-fashioned country fair games.
Many activities are open for kids of all ages, including the Kids Rough Stock and Barrel Race and Cutest Cowboy and Cowgirl Contest.
This year’s opening night performance features hard rock band Queensrÿche at Fallon’s Rafter 3C Arena.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with a 6 p.m. start time.
On Saturday, country artist Ned Ledoux performs, with doors at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m.
Concert tickets are not included with festival tickets.