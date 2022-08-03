A car crashed through the front window of an Incline Village dispensary on Tuesday and it was caught on tape!
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released this video of the crash which narrowly missed the clerk working at the NuLeaf Tahoe dispensary, just after 1 p.m.
Deputies say a woman parked her Subaru facing northward in the Christmas Tree Village shopping center - across the street from the dispensary.
Deputies say she forgot to put it in park when it started to roll backwards, hit her, then flipped around 180-degrees, crossed Highway 28 and crashed through the windows of the dispensary.
Deputies say the woman driving had to be hospitalized for minor injuries.
Fortunately the clerk was not hurt.