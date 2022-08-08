Carson City deputies need your help finding a woman who may be in the Reno area.
Deputies say Heidi Lanyon last contacted her family in December of 2019.
Heidi is transient and could be in the Reno area.
Heidi is 5'3" and weighs approximately 112 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Deputies say she does not have any known medical issues.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Sergeant Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815, Captain Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.