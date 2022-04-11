The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public's assistance with locating 15-year-old Anthony Sainz.
According to the sheriff's office, Anthony left his home on April 09, 2022 and has not been seen by his parents since. Anthony is 6’0, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black and neon green shorts, and a black baseball cap.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (775) 887-2008, the Investigation Division at (775) 283-7815, Captain Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.
(The Carson City Sheriff's Office)