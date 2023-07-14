Residents near the Carson City landfill may still see smoke from a fire that broke out Wednesday along Highway 50.
The landfill is expected to reopen Friday after being closed the past two days.
The fire first started as a small fire around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the landfill's construction and demolition cell and the wind helped it spread.
It is burning mostly debris from construction sites.
“This one's a little more unique. Usually we're in a flat spot so we're able to tackle it from all edges and take it a part. This is at a pinnacle if you will of where the landfill stops so we're at a point that's hard to get into,” says Rick Cooley, Deputy Public Works Director, Carson City Public Works.
Although the fire is still burning, it is contained in an area that will allow for public access to resume.
Carson City Fire says the fire is not a threat to the surrounding area and there are no structures damaged.
They don't know what started the fire because they had to destroy the area where it started in order to fight it.