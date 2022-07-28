The Carson City Planning Commission has voted not to make any changes to their marijuana policy.
Commissioners were considering increasing the number of dispensaries allowed in the city - including a new retail cannabis store near the intersection of Highways 50 and 395.
Commissioners ultimately voted against it 4-2, with those opposed arguing that it's not in their jurisdiction to make the change.
They say if the Board of Supervisors want to amend policy - it should be up to them to make that decision.