Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Near record daytime high temperatures of 100 to 105 forecast through Saturday, with well above normal overnight low temperatures of 65 to 75. * WHERE...All of Western Nevada and Northeast California, including Reno and Sparks, Carson City, Minden, Yerington, Fallon, Fernley, Lovelock, Hawthorne, Gerlach, Susanville, and Cedarville. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 10 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...High risk of heath health impacts for much of the population, especially those without sufficient cooling or hydration resources, and those outdoors for extended periods of time. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While daytime high temperatures will be near or above records, limited overnight cooling will exacerbate heat health impacts especially for those without air conditioning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. &&