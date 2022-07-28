Marijuana
Morgan Lee, AP Photo

The Carson City Planning Commission has voted not to make any changes to their marijuana policy.

Commissioners were considering increasing the number of dispensaries allowed in the city - including a new retail cannabis store near the intersection of Highways 50 and 395.

Commissioners ultimately voted against it 4-2, with those opposed arguing that it's not in their jurisdiction to make the change.

They say if the Board of Supervisors want to amend policy - it should be up to them to make that decision.

Download PDF Carson City Planning Commission marijuana materials