Richard Stokes, retiring superintendent of the Carson City School District, will pass the superintendent torch to Andrew Feuling this July 1, 2022. The school board of trustees voted unanimously, 7-0, to offer the contract for superintendent to the district’s current fiscal services director at the April 6 special session school board meeting.
With the recent changes to the district office staff, the months of May and June will be used to fill vacancies and ensure the continuity of services, Stokes continued.
Traditionally, this time of year, the district is busy filling teaching and other school district positions as they prepare for the coming school year. Now they can move forward with a unified approach and work together to fill those necessary positions with input from both Stokes and Feuling.
Prior to his appointment as director of fiscal services, Feuling served as a school business solutions specialist for Robert W. Baird & Co., a fiscal entity helping school districts in Wisconsin find creative ways to maximize their revenues and control their expenses. He was the business manager for Salem School District where he was responsible for all financial services. He also taught Economics and History at East Troy High School for more than 8 years.
(Carson City School District contributed to this report.)