The Carson City School District is seeking public input for its upcoming meeting concerning the district's five-year strategic plan.
The quarterly Community PLC (Professional Learning Community) meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. inside the Carson High School Library.
The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. and end promptly at 7:30 p.m.
People may park along the curb (both sides) in front of Carson High School and enter the building at the south entrance near the flagpole.
You can look at previous strategic plans by clicking on this link.
(Carson City School District contributed to this report.)