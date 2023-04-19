The Carson City School District in partnership with the Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention will host a training course titled 'safeTALK' to help parents learn how to talk to their students through crisis.

The training will be held April 29 at 9 a.m. to 12 noon in the library at Carson High School.

The class aims at equipping parents with tools and resources to promote youth mental health and prevent suicide. It will cover a wide range of topics related to youth mental health, including recognizing warning signs of mental health concerns, promoting positive mental health habits, fostering communication and connection with your child and accessing appropriate resources and support.

CCSD says the training will be led by experienced mental health professionals from the Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention, who are trained in evidence-based practices and have extensive experience in youth mental health.

"With mental health concerns on the rise among youth, it is crucial for parents to be equipped with the knowledge and skills to effectively support their child's mental well-being,” said Michelle Cleveland, Project AWARE coordinator for the Carson City School District. “Parents play a crucial role in supporting their child's mental health, and we are committed to providing them with the knowledge and tools they need to effectively do so. This parent training class is an opportunity for parents to learn valuable strategies to promote their child's mental well-being and prevent suicide."

The parent training class is open to all parents in the community and is free of charge. However, registration is required, and space is limited.

Parents can register at the link below -

