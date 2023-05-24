The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating and identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a battery investigation. The vehicle is a newer model gold Honda Accord.
The vehicle’s license plate number is unknown at this time.
The vehicle has been seen driving in the area of the Parkway Plaza Apartments, located at 20 College Parkway in Carson City.
The vehicle has also been seen driven by a male juvenile.
Anyone with information, please contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigations Division, Detective Ramon Marquez (775) 283-7855 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900
(Carson City Sheriff's Office)