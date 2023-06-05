A total of 459 graduating seniors received their diplomas at Carson High School’s graduation ceremonies Saturday as proud families cheered them on the football field and school district officials and teachers congratulated them.
The graduates were greeted and celebrated on stage by school administrators, school board trustees and Superintendent Andrew Feuling.
In addition to Saturday’s graduation at Carson High, Pioneer Academy also hosted commencement ceremonies for 44 graduates Wednesday, May 31 at the Carson City Community Center.
Additionally, Carson Middle School had 280 eighth graders promoted to high school in a ceremony Friday, June 2, and Eagle Valley Middle School had 197 eighth graders promoted to high school in a ceremony Wednesday, May 31.
(Carson City School District contributed to this report.)
View the full list of graduates for the Carson High School Class of 2023 and the Pioneer Academy Class of 2023 listed by their first name followed by last name (alphabetized) including awards, recognitions, scholarships, etc.https://t.co/8j9MMd8Q4j pic.twitter.com/umd7gOUZAW— Carson City Schools (@carsonschools) June 5, 2023