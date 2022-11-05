Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) and Reno Media Group teamed up for “Gathering Together” a Thanksgiving food basket drive to help our area friends in need this Thanksgiving.
Allison Real Estate Group will generously match up to 2,000 items.
The organization says it was looking for non-perishable food items to put together Thanksgiving food baskets for area families.
Items needed included: stuffing, boxed potatoes, canned beans or corn, canned cranberries, jars of applesauce gravy mix, mac-and-cheese and cornbread mix.
Donation bins can be found at Sierra Mattress Company on Longley Lane, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue locations in Reno and Sparks as well as at Reno Media Group Studios located at 961 Matley Lane in Reno.
To learn more about Catholic Charities at the Gathering Together Food Drive or at www.ccsnn.org