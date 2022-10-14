The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) is seeking applications for cannabis consumption lounge licenses.
Pursuant to NRS 678B.250, the CCB shall issue adult-use cannabis establishment licenses for cannabis consumption lounges.
The CCB will accept applications for ten (10) business days, in accordance with NRS 678B.300.
The application period opens on October 14, 2022 and ends on October 27, 2022.
Detailed tools and resources to assist applicants in preparing for and submitting a complete application can be found on the CCB website: https://ccb.nv.gov/nevada-cannabis-program/#item-2.
The application must be completed and submitted in the Accela Cannabis Customer Portal at the line here: Accela Citizen Access
A copy of this notice has been posted at the following locations:
1. Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board, 1550 E. College Parkway, Ste. 142, Carson City, NV 89706
2. Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board, 700 E. Warm Springs Road, Ste. 100, Las Vegas, NV 89119
3. Legislative Building, 401 S. Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701
4. Nevada Capitol Building, 101 N. Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701
5. Grant Sawyer State Office Building, 555 E. Washington Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101
6. CCB Website: ccb.nv.gov
7. Nevada Public Notice Website: notice.nv.gov
8. Other online communication including but not limited to CCB social media accounts and CCB electronic mailing lists