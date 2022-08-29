Fire crews with the Bureau of Land Management say a fire burning north of Burning Man is now 90% contained.
The 15,859-acre Cherry Gulch Fire started near Mahogany Mountain on the north end of the Pine Forest Range (about 8 miles south of Denio).
The cause is still under investigation.
Additional engines and crews have been ordered.
Weather conditions and terrain continue to be a challenge.
A rather scary scene surrounding the Alta Peak fire camera courtesy of @AlertWildfire in northern Humboldt county. This is in our neighbor @NWSElko area, but since weather is quiet enough we can show you this impressive 15min time-lapse! #nvwx #CherryGulchFire pic.twitter.com/rk4X5Tc2yr— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 27, 2022