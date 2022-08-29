Cherrygulch fire.PNG

Fire crews with the Bureau of Land Management say a fire burning north of Burning Man is now 90% contained. 

The 15,859-acre Cherry Gulch Fire started near Mahogany Mountain on the north end of the Pine Forest Range (about 8 miles south of Denio).

The cause is still under investigation.

Additional engines and crews have been ordered.

Weather conditions and terrain continue to be a challenge.