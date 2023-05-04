Dispatchers with the City of Reno are now able to walk callers through medical emergencies while they wait for first responders to arrive.
The City tells us dispatchers have undergone three months of classroom and scenario-based training.
They can now help identify a medical emergency and deliver potentially lifesaving instructions.
Before, City dispatchers had to transfer callers to Washoe County.
The City says their dispatch team processes about 500,000 calls every year.
“Seconds matter in the event of a medical emergency,” said Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran. “Having emergency medical dispatch capabilities means walking you through life-saving measures when needed, such as how to administer CPR, and getting your loved ones the right level of emergency care as quickly as possible.”
(City of Reno contributed to this report.)