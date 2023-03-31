The City of Reno Parks Department will host its annual Rose Pruning Demonstration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Attendees will learn the pruning needs of individual rose types and the best time of year to prune them in the Reno area. Participants are asked to bring gloves and sharp bypass pruners to the event.
The demonstration will be held at the Reno Municipal Rose Garden, east of the California Building in Idlewild Park.
Admission to this event is free as the City’s horticulturist kindly asks for attendees’ help in maintaining the Reno Municipal Rose Garden’s 1500+ rose bushes following the demonstration. The garden has many cultivars of roses including climbing, miniature, hybrid tea and floribunda roses.
“We look forward to educating our community on the art of maintaining roses, and we sincerely appreciate the public’s help to keep the Reno Municipal Rose Garden beautiful,” said the City's Horticulturist, Ryan Sharrer.
Consulting rosarians from the American Rose Society and the City of Reno Horticulturist will be on hand to answer questions on all aspects of rose culture and pruning.
For more information, contact the City’s Horticulturist, Ryan Sharrer at Sharrerr@reno.gov