The City of Reno and ReLEAF Reno invite the community to celebrate Earth Day at Liston Park on Friday, April 22, from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
This is a low-waste event, so volunteers and attendees are encouraged to bring their own water bottle and recycle at the event.
The Liston Park event will include the planting of two trees, generously donated by ImpactNV.
ImpactNV is leading the first statewide initiative that brings together law enforcement, the business community, public sector, and community partners to address critical urban heat island, environmental justice, and equity needs through tree-planting and community education events during the week of Earth Day/Arbor Day 2022 in northern and southern Nevada.
“A collaborative tree-planting project is a visible example of our investment in our communities. It will help address our urban heat island and create a new way for law enforcement to get out of their patrol cars and into our communities in a very positive way,” Reno City Councilmember Naomi Duerr said.
ReLEAF Reno is a City-sponsored program designed to preserve and expand Reno’s urban forest. Today, Reno’s tree canopy is around 5 percent.
The goal of ReLEAF Reno is to preserve the health of existing trees and expand the urban tree canopy.
ReLEAF Reno T-shirts will be available for sale at the event, to go toward this cause.
As part of the ImpactNV initiative, community partners will aim to plant 100,000 trees over a 10-year period statewide.