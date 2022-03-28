Fire Chief Clive Savacool has submitted his resignation, effective May 6.
The City of South Lake Tahoe says he will be out on remaining paid time off in the interim, during which time Battalion Chief Jim Drennan will serve as Acting Chief. Battalion Chief Karl Koeppen will also serve in the Acting role, as needed.
City Manager Joe Irvin is evaluating options to permanently fill the role of Fire Chief.
Chief Savacool joined the City in April 2020.
Chief Savacool stated, “Although I didn't get to spend an entire career with the City, I feel we achieved a lifetime of accomplishments. Rough seas make good sailors and we certainly have our experiences to be proud of.”
(City of South Lake Tahoe contributed to this report.)