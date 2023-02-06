On Monday, the City of Sparks launched its brand-new mobile citizen engagement application. The My Sparks app will streamline the process for residents to submit service requests, get important notifications, and easily access highly requested information.
"The My Sparks app allows residents to have a direct line of communication to request services and report issues such as potholes, graffiti, and more,” said Mayor Ed Lawson. “It’s also a great source of information with links to the city website, news, and ongoing events.”
City staff will leverage powerful dashboards and reporting tools to identify hot spots, increase productivity, streamline communications, and prioritize projects.
The City will also use the app to push out important notifications such as emergency alerts, media releases, public meeting agendas, and road project information.
To download the free app, go to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search “My Sparks.” Or use this QR code:
Click here to watch the demonstration video: https://youtu.be/MY8k7mXj7hA
The interface is also available on the City’s website at www.cityofsparks.us/reportanissue.
(City of Sparks)