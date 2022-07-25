The City of Sparks continues its Hello Summer Celebration Series with “Music at the Marina,” taking place at Sparks Marina, 300 Howard Drive, Thursday, July 28 from 5 – 8 p.m.
The free event features music from local band Sierra Roc and food available for purchase from a variety of food trucks.
“We are excited to host this month’s event at the Sparks Marina,” said Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson. “We encourage families to come out and have some fun.”
In addition to live music, the City will set up cornhole boards, provide free swag and information on job opportunities.
Families are encouraged to bring pop-ups for shade and lawn chairs or blankets, if desired. Alcohol is not permitted in city parks.