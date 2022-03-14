In partnership with the Good Shepherd’s Clothes Closet and Desert Heights Elementary School, the WCSD North Valleys Family Resource Center has scheduled “Clothes Closet Days” for families.
For the next two weeks, students from the school can head over to choose from supplies of gently used clothing.
Then after Spring Break, students from other elementary schools in the North Valleys are welcome to shop for their clothing twice a month. Those schools include Alice Smith, Stead, Silver Lake, Lemmon Valley, Gomes, Inskeep, and Desert Heights elementary schools.
Families are asked to make an appointment and confirm they would like to attend in advance of Clothes Closet Days to ensure there is adequate staff available to assist with choosing clothing.
Families may call and or text (775) 227-5031 or (775) 227-7271 to make appointments.
Dates are -
For Desert Heights Elementary School students and families:
Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For all elementary school students and families from schools listed above:
Monday, March 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, April 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, April 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, May 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, May 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
(Washoe County School District contributed to this report.)