Communities In Schools (CIS) of Western Nevada held their second annual All In for Kids Spring Gala at the Grand Sierra Resort on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
The gala is the largest fundraiser of the year for CIS of Western Nevada which closes educational opportunity gaps for students, empowering them to stay on track for a successful future.
In Western Nevada, CIS helps support students at 13 schools across Washoe County School District, including Anderson Elementary School, Booth Elementary School, Desert Skies Middle School, Duncan Elementary School, Hug High School, Juniper Elementary School, Mathews Elementary School, Natchez Elementary School, Palmer Elementary School, Sparks High School, Sparks Middle School, Traner Middle School and Vaugh Middle School.
CIS places full-time caring and trusted adults, called site coordinators in Title I and high-needs schools to support students with resources and connections to community services inside the school.
CIS says their long-term vision is for every child enrolled in a Title I or high-needs school to have access to a CIS site coordinator and the evidence-based Integrated Student Supports model, more commonly known as wraparound services.
For more information, you can visit their website here: Communities In Schools of Nevada | Student Support For All Kids (cisnevada.org)