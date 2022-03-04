On Friday, convicted killer Wilber Martinez Guzman was sentenced up to 54 more years in prison for lesser crimes in connection with the killings in Washoe County and in Gardnerville in 2019.
This sentencing in Carson City was for three burglary counts and for counts of possession of stolen property and one count of being a prohibited person with a firearm.
Along with the prison time, Martinez Guzman was also ordered to pay $75,000 in fines.
This new sentencing comes after he was sentenced earlier this week to four life terms for the murders of Connie Koontz and Sophia Renken in Gardnerville and Jerry and Sherri Davis in south Reno.
Martinez Guzman entered a guilty plea and will avoid the death penalty as a result.
Authorities say Martinez Guzman told police he committed the crimes because he needed money to buy methamphetamine.