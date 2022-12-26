An investigation is underway after a crash on US-50 in Lyon County left one person dead and severely injured two others Christmas night.
The crash happened in the area of US-50 near Silver Springs just before 8 p.m. on December 25, 2022.
Nevada State Police say two vehicles were involved.
If it unknown at this time what led up to the crash, but one person was pronounced dead on scene and two others were flown via CARE Flight to a nearby hospital.
Officials say one of the drivers involved in the crash was arrested for suspected DUI.
This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.