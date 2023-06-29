Spanish Springs Library

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is investigating a mercury spill at the Spanish Springs Library.

Crews responded to the library's parking lot for a HAZMAT call just after 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters blocked off the entrance to the library and Lazy 5 Regional Park while they investigated.

Firefighters say they confined employees and library patrons to the building while they cleanup the spill.

Also, the library is closed indefinitely.