Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue knocked down a house fire in South reno Sunday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022 on the 14000 block of Virginia Foothill Dr.
Officials say the fire impacted two homes.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire was from outdoor cooking and is considered accidental.
#TMFR @RenoFireDept @SparksFireDept have knocked down a structure fire on 14000 block of Virginia Foothills Dr impacting one residential home, and limited to a garage on a second residential home. No injuries reported. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/voMHLeBcGB— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) May 29, 2022