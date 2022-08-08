The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is conducting a homicide investigation after deputies discovered a deceased man inside a home in Yerington on Monday.
On August 8, 2022, at 11:48 a.m., Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Giorgi Lane in Yerington for a report of a home invasion in which the reporting party advised they shot an intruder.
Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a deceased male subject and made contact with the homeowner who is cooperating with the investigation.
Detectives were requested to the scene and are currently conducting a homicide investigation.
This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
All parties involved have been identified and there are no outstanding suspects.
The decedent’s name will not be not released until next of kin notification is made.
(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)