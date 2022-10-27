Authorities have arrested a man on multiple charges for a series of robberies in Spanish Springs in February.
Robert Anderson was arrested Wednesday by detectives with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.
Anderson faces charges of residential burglary, six counts of grand larceny of firearm, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and more.
The burglaries reportedly happened in Spanish Springs this past February.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.