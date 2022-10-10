The Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation would like to warn people against phishing scams. In light of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the agency would like to remind individuals that these scams can be sent out as text, email, or through fraudulent websites.
Unemployment Insurance staff does not send out text messages and urges people to ignore texts claiming to be from UI staff. Emails sent from the unemployment division do not contain links or ask for identifying information. Benefit emails are plainly informative, and receivers are asked not to respond to them.
DETR’s official websites for claimants are UI.nv.gov, where they can access an online portal, and EmployNV.gov, where job seekers can find job postings and workforce training information and businesses can get help finding employees. DETR recommends typing in these websites directly into the browser; do not trust other links.
DETR has many safeguards against fraud, including ID.me, and encourages the public to be our partner in internet safety. Those who would like to report fraud, can fill out our online fraud form or call our fraud call center at 775-684-0475
(Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation)