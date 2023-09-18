A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck near Tahoe Vista on Sunday night.
There's no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The U.S. Geological Surveys says the 9:17 p.m. temblor struck about five miles north of Tahoe City, according to preliminary information.
A few smaller quakes also occurred within the same area.
The University of Nevada, Reno says Nevada is the third most seismically active state in the nation, behind Alaska and California.
People who want to report feeling the earthquake can do so here.