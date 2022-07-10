The 'Diverse Perspectives' art show is a 3 day Artown event raising awareness for ALS. The event coordinator shared she has been directly affected by this disease in her life, as her husband passed away from it about 12 years ago. But then 4 years later the 'Diverse Perspectives' art show was created. Pam Sutton, the Event Coordinator says "A friend of mine suggested that it might be a really cool idea to give back through having an art show that would benefit the ALS Association."
ALS for those who may not know, is a disease affecting your motor neurons of the spinal cord and weakens your ability to move and eventually breathe. Sutton mentions the disease is very underfunded and there is no known cure right now, which is why raising awareness is so important. Sutton says "People pass away quickly within 2 to 5 years of diagnosis and so it's really hard to find funding for finding a cure, so really the ultimate goal is to find out why ALS happens because nobody knows right now." Most of the artists at the art show have been affected by ALS in some way in their lives. Creations at the show range from hand made jewelry to prints and paintings of all kinds, even garden décor. The fundraiser always gives 20 percent of the proceeds to the ALS Association. Sutton adds "It's grown over the 8 years, we had a block buster year last year and we're on target to exceed that this year." She also says her husband would be proud of what she's created, helping bring awareness to the disease "He'd be thrilled, he'd be absolutely thrilled, his two sisters were here the other day and his cousins, they're huge supporters of this show."