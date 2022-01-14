A man wanted for the murder of two 13-year-olds in Colorado was recently arrested in Reno.
On January 13, 2022, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force which include deputies from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and Special Agents with the ATF, located and apprehended Kadin Blaschkie.
Blaschkie was wanted on a felony arrest warrant out of Colorado Springs, Colorado, for two counts of 2nd Degree Homicide for his involvement in the January 9th shooting deaths of two 13-year old male victims.
The motivation for the shooting is unknown at this time, but 16 bullet holes were found in the vehicle that the victims were traveling in with their father.
There were three additional victims that suffered injuries from the incident.
Blaschkie was located at the Motel 6 on Wells Ave. in Reno and was taken into custody without incident.
Blaschkie was booked into the Washoe County as a Fugitive From Justice. Members of the Reno Police Department assisted the U.S. Marshals with securing the area.
Blaschkie will await extradition to Colorado.
