Douglas County has deactivated the flood call center. The call center was established to respond to the January 2023 flooding and will be reactivated if a need arises.
The County has created a has launched a damage assessment tool, where the public can report damage to structures and infrastructure in Douglas County. Click here to access the tool, where residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag the location in question, and give a detailed account of the issue. The tool helps the County assess damage, catalogue trends, and allocate resources.
The damage assessment tool is used by the County to report and track crowdsourced issues. The tool quickly provides information and documentation so staff can evaluate the situation, plan a response, and track images as events unfold across Douglas County. Reporting will not help you obtain a claim on your insurance, nor will it be an avenue for reimbursement from the County or the federal government. The tool allows the County to log issues during an event so staff can utilize the data for future capital improvement projects or repairs in an effort to reduce damage during a future event. Other issues like streetlight outages or potholes in roads should be reported through the county’s report a concern tool.
Douglas County wants to urge all residents to stay safe during winter storms. Avoid unnecessary travel and have emergency plans in place in case of power outages, flooding, and dangerous snow conditions.
