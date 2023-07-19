The Douglas County School District is discussing whether or not to change legal counsel for the entire district.
According to the school district's agenda, they'll be deciding whether or not to terminate their contact with their current law firm - Maupin, Cox, and Legoy - and instead hire Joey Gilbert's law firm.
The reason for changing legal counsel has not been given.
Some of the duties that the legal firm is responsible for in a school district is advising on legal matters for the administration, advising and drafting investigations and employee termination notices, and represent the district as a whole.