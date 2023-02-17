Mike Kazmierski, president and CEO of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, announced Thursday that he will be stepping down in August.
“My promise to the board and the community is this transition will be smooth. I’ve actually been planning it for a year or more,” he told 2 News on Friday.
Kazmierski, having led EDAWN for a decade, is known for helping grow Western Nevada’s tech industry by bringing companies like the Tesla Gigafactory and Redwood Materials to the region.
He said he’s proud of how the EDAWN has helped facilitate an economic shift in Western Nevada.
“What really to me mattered most is the fact that we got the community out of a reputation of being an old gaming town and into where we are now kind of a growing tech community, green tech, clean tech,” he said.
The shift toward tech industry jobs has even helped Reno weather tough economic times, especially during the pandemic, Kazmeriski said.
Reno mayor Hillar Schieve agrees.
“We are very fortunate in the region to not feel sort of the effects of what happens in economies around the world because Reno is a breakout city, but so much of that has to do with Mike Kazmierski and all of the great work he’s done with economic development,” she said.
She added that his replacement will have big shoes to fill.
“He (is) also a big champion of arts and culture. A lot of people might not know that about him,” she said.
Kazmierski agrees that it takes more than just economic smarts to lead EDAWN.
“Our focus is quality jobs, but you can’t bring quality jobs in if you don’t have a quality place or a community. So we’ve put a lot of time and energy into other things that we don’t talk about much, but how are we doing on the homeless challenge? What are we doing about trails and open space, and what are we doing from a quality of life perspective to make this just a livable, wonderful community?” he said.
EDAWN has already begun the search for a new president, working with Jorgensen Consulting to find qualified candidates. Kazmierski says he anticipates a three to four month hiring process, leaving him some time to help transition a new president into the job over the summer.
While he is leaving EDAWN, Kazmierski said he doesn't plan on retiring.
“This is – my wife would say – not a retirement. I’m not allowed to be at home,” he said, smiling.
“This is my home. I love the Reno-Sparks area. I don’t plan on going anywhere,” he said. “And if I can make a difference and continue to make a difference in this community, I will do that.”