The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has received a $26,000 grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety, to support the ongoing participation in the Joining Forces traffic safety program.
With these grant funds, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office will be able to “Join Forces” with law enforcement agencies within Elko County and neighboring agencies from October 2022 through September 2023.
Joining Forces is a high visibility, multi-jurisdictional, statewide effort to increase safety and reduce traffic fatalities on Nevada's roads by increasing enforcement and awareness of traffic laws including DUI, distracted driving, seat belts, speeding, and pedestrian safety.
This grant funds approximately 520 deputy hours that are used specifically for traffic safety functions.
The Elko County Sheriff's Office utilizes data from prior year's enforcement efforts, vehicle accident statistics and citizen complaints to implement planned enforcement and awareness activities. Our goal is to reduce the number of traffic fatalities as well as decrease the incidents of impaired driving and speeding in school zones.
The safety of the residents and visitors of Elko County is always the primary goal of the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. This grant enables the Sheriff’s Office to proactively affect the safety of the Elko County residents and visitors.
If you have any questions or comments, you can contact Undersheriff Justin Ames at 775-738-3421
(Elko County Sheriff's Office)