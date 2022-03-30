The Eureka County Sheriff's Office say they are looking for a man wanted in an active homicide investigation.
Daniel Goodyear is wanted in connection with the active homicide investigation. Authorities say he is known to the Carlin-Elko area.
Goodyear is considered armed and dangerous and authorities ask you do not contact him and instead call 911 immediately.
Tuesday evening the Carlin Police Department and other agencies are responding to an active shooter incident 1 mile west of Carlin, NV on Old Hwy 40.
According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), the Eureka County Sheriff's Office called for assistance around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday evening, saying one person had been shot.
The Eureka County Sheriff's Office (ECSO) also requested helicopter assistance from WCSO.
As of 9:45 p.m., RAVEN and SWAT are on scene, according to ECSO.
Police are asking that people avoid the highway and surrounding area as the situation is still active.