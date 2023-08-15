The Second Creek area of Incline Village will host an evacuation drill this week.
It is set to happen on Wednesday, August 16th from 9:30 a.m. to noon. according to a release from the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District.
Residents in the area of the drill are encouraged to participate and learn evacuation procedures.
During the drill residents may get alerts on their phones. Anyone not registered to get alerts can register at this link.
The drill being performed by Washoe County Emergency Management, in collaboration with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, Washoe County Sheriff's Office, and community partners.
Residents and participants are advised to remain vigilant and stay connected during the evacuation drill.