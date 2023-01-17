The Wilbur D. May Museum will host its annual special exhibit: Expedition Dinosaur, this time featuring Dinosaurs from Stage Nine Exhibits.
The exhibit will run for four months from January 14 through April 30, with an open house preview night for educators being held on January 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. where refreshments and snacks will be served.
Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $9 for children and seniors. Children under 3 receive free admission. Special rates are available for large groups (15+ attendees) at $6 per person, and educators can reserve a time for tours and field trips Wednesday-Friday, at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., or 2 p.m.
Expedition Dinosaur features 11 fully animatronic, larger-than-life dinosaurs with realistic movement and sounds, as well as interactive adventurer’s stations, photo-ops, video centers, and excavation digs.
Hands-on interactive technologies throughout the exhibit will captivate as museumgoers manipulate dinosaur eggs, mix and match dinosaurs, and explore the tools needed to find fossils. At the press of a button, see demonstrations of how various species of dinosaurs moved and functioned in their daily lives, and test your archeological skills by extracting bones from the earth.
This exhibit is dedicated to our friend and in-house artist Linda Schwarz; a talented local painter who has provided backdrops for many exhibits over the years including Expedition Dinosaur.
On Select Days, large groups can also receive a guided tour of the May Arboretum in Rancho San Rafael Park where kids and adults can learn about local flora and our area’s own Paleogeography.
(Washoe County)