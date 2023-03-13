March 13, 2023:
The Washoe County School District says there will be extra police at Wooster High School Tuesday after school police investigated multiple unfounded threats.
In a Connect Ed call sent to Wooster families, Interim Principal Denise Hausauer says the school shares parents' concerns about the recent events at the school.
She also assured to parents that school police have thoroughly investigated every threat and declared them to be unfounded.
You can read the full Connect Ed call below:
Hello, this is Interim Principal Denise Hausauer, We share your concerns about the events affecting Wooster High School, and we understand how unsettling the events of last week have been for you and your children.
We understand there has been uncertainty surrounding previous events on our campus, we want to assure you that we are committed to ongoing communication with you, our families.
I know that many of you have questions and concerns around safety at Wooster tomorrow. Our School Police have thoroughly investigated every threat, including those provided through Safe Voice and text messaging. The investigation by school police found the threats to be unsubstantiated.
That being said, we will have extra police presence on campus tomorrow to ensure that teaching and learning continue in a positive way. We will continue to communicate with you on safety improvements and progress at our school. Our staff and students should be able to come to school every day confident that they are working and learning in a secure and welcoming school environment.
The safety of our students and staff members is an essential priority for WCSD. We are constantly evaluating our practice and protocols to ensure we have the best security measures and responses in place.
Please call our office at 775-333-5100 if you have any questions or concerns. You may also report school and safety concerns anonymously by contacting SafeVoice Nevada at (833) 216-7233, or via www.safevoicenevada.org, or through the Safe Voice mobile app. Reports may be submitted 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Thank you.
March 10, 2023:
Wooster High School was placed on a modified Precautionary Code Yellow lockdown for the school day Friday due to a report of a possible threat.
The school district says lunches were provided to classrooms and extra police were on campus.
The school released students at staggering intervals.