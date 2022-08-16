The Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair, which has brought many locals and neighboring communities together over the years to enjoy cantaloupe treats, live shows, and celebrate Fallon’s lifestyle, just got bigger.
From August 26-29, festival guests are enticed to the event with more than 120 vendors, including food and beverage, presenting cantaloupe beer and daiquiris.
Vendors also include shopping and non-profit organizations, such as the Golden Owl Bookshop and The Quilt Mobile.
Throughout the weekend, families can attend the local farmers market, car show, and a carnival with more than 13 rides.
Tons of activities are open for kids of all ages, including cowboy mounted shooting, kids mutton bustin’ and calf riding, skateboard competition, cornhole tournament, goat yoga, and the cutest cowboy and cowgirl contest.
Performing live on stage on opening night for this year’s festival is rock band Candlebox at the new, state-of-the-art Rafter 3C Center. Then on Saturday, country music star Chancy Williams is performing with special guest and rising singer/songwriter, Jared Hovis.
Doors open for both concerts at 6 p.m. with shows beginning at 7 p.m. Concert tickets are not included with festival tickets.
The festival will be held at the 3C Event Complex (325 Sheckler Rd., Fallon, NV) From August 26-29, 2022.