The Food and Drug Administration is advising restaurants in 13 states to not serve or sell potentially contaminated raw oysters from Canada.
The FDA has confirmed that potentially contaminated raw oysters harvested in the south and central parts of Baynes Sound, British Columbia, Canada, were distributed to restaurants and retailers in CA, CO, FL, HI, IL, MA, MN, NJ, NV, NY, OR, TX, and WA. It is also possible that additional states received these oysters through further distribution within the U.S.
The FDA and the states conducted a trace forward investigation to determine where the raw oysters were distributed and to ensure they’re removed from the food supply. Retailers should not serve raw oysters harvested from the following harvest locations within British Columbia, BC 14-8 and BC 14-15, with harvest starting as early as January 31, 2022 -- which would be printed on product tags.
Oysters can cause illness if eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems. Food contaminated with norovirus may look, smell, and taste normal.
A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. Most people with norovirus illness get better within 1 to 3 days.
If you have norovirus illness, you can feel extremely ill, and vomit or have diarrhea many times a day. This can lead to dehydration, especially in young children, older adults, and people with other illnesses.
To protect yourself and others from norovirus:
- Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water often.
- Carefully wash fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating them.
- Cook oysters and other shellfish thoroughly before eating them.
- Do not prepare food or care for others when you are sick, and for at least two days after symptoms stop.
- Clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces.
- Wash contaminated laundry thoroughly.
(The Food and Drug Administration)