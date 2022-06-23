Bump stock
MGN

A federal appeals court has revived a legal challenge to the Trump administration's ban on firearm bump stocks.

The devices attached to semiautomatic firearms so that a shooter can fire multiple rounds with a single trigger pull.

A panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld the ban in December.

But the full court ordered a re-hearing Thursday.

Three other circuit appeals courts have upheld the ban.

The Supreme Court has been asked to take up the issue.

The ban was instituted in 2019 after a sniper in Las Vegas used a bump stock in the 2017 massacre of dozens of concertgoers.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)