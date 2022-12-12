Thanks to everyone that participated in our recent 30th annual Share Your Christmas drive-by food drive!
Overall, we collected nearly 155,000 pounds of food and more than $338,000 in monetary donations.
Specifically:
Reno, Grand Sierra Resort: 112,112 pounds and $164,095. Donations will benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
Carson City, Governor's Mansion: 14,326 pounds & $19,420. Donations will benefit the Ron Wood Family Resource Center, FISH (Friends In Service Helping) and Advocates to End Domestic Violence.
Minden, Carson Valley Inn: 28,454 pounds & $140,044.63. Donations will benefit the Carson Valley Food Closet
As for website and text donations, we collected nearly $16,600. And as for the QR code we aired during our live broadcasts, we collected nearly $13,000.
The Food Bank will still take your donations if you could not make it out on Friday.
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada's Donald W. Reynolds Regional Food Distribution Center is located EAST of Sparks, Nevada.
From the Reno/Sparks area, drive east on I-80 and take Exit 32, USA Parkway. Turn right at the end of the exit ramp and follow USA Parkway 2.5 miles to Italy Drive. Turn left onto Italy Drive. The Food Bank is on the right at 550 Italy Drive.
Address:
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada
Donald W. Reynolds Regional Food Distribution Center
550 Italy Drive
McCarran, NV 89434
Phone: (775) 331-3663
Although non-perishable items are accepted, some suggestions include:
Canned Meats
Canned Fish
Peanut Butter
Macaroni & Cheese and Pasta Meals
Powdered Milk
Baby Formula, Baby Food
Complete Meals-Stews, Chili, Ravioli, Hearty Soups, etc.
Canned Fruits, Juice and Vegetables
Dry Cereal
Oatmeal
Rice
Pasta
Monetary Donations -
Make checks payable to: The Food Bank of Northern Nevada