The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is starting the Holiday Food Drive Season with a drive-by Holiday Food Drive Kick-Off event on Wednesday, November 2 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Grand Sierra Resort.
Businesses, organizations and individuals can drive by the south side of the Grand Sierra Resort to the lower parking lot, located off Mill Street, to have a food drive of their own.
At the event, participants will receive their boxes or barrels to get started collecting non-perishable food items to help the hungry in our region.
The Food Bank is asking all food drive organizers who would like to pick up their barrels at the kick-off event to pre-register to do so at by clicking here and filling out the form.
Food Drive hosts can also sign up to pick up their barrels at The Generator Community Maker Space, located at 2450 Oddie Blvd. The Generator is also offering a free sticker and day-pass to their facility to anyone who picks up their barrels at their location.
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is helping an average of 120,000 people each month with food and services.
Due to the high demand of food drive requests and our increased need in the community, the Food Bank is asking the community to help by picking up their barrels at this event or at The Generator.
This event is another way to help those in need in the area. The logistics of the Food Drive season are costly and time consuming for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
The kick-off event offers the opportunity for organizations having food drives to help the Food Bank save money and time (more than $100 per truck load of barrels) by picking up their own materials.
For more information about the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, call 775-331-3663 or visit fbnn.org.