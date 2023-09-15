An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at the Kit Kat Ranch Brothel in Mound House after employees heard popping noises on Thursday night.
About a dozen employees were safely evacuated from the building with no injuries, after the 6:15 p.m. fire.
When crews arrived on scene, the fire had not gotten into the roof yet, so firefighters entered through the front door with hoses, but the fire quickly got into the attic.
Firefighters told us there are a lot of "false ceilings" which quickly helped the fire spread, and as a result crews had to tear the roof down.
At around 8:45 p.m., crews had the fire mostly knocked down, and were cleaning up with some interior flames and a lot of smoke. Crews were also tearing the building open at this time.
The building sustained extensive damage in the fire.
Carson City Fire and East Fork Fire Protection District assisted Central Lyon County Fire's response.
This evening our building caught on fire, Everyone is safe. @bunnyranch @sagebrushranch @LoveRanchNorth @KitKatBrothel pic.twitter.com/X8D4lWVLCo— Kit Kat Brothel (@KitKatBrothel) September 15, 2023