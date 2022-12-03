Crews with the Reno Fire Department have knocked down a fire involving two homes on the 1300 block of East 10th Street Saturday afternoon.
When crews arrived around 3:15 p.m., one of the homes was fully involved
The fire would eventually spread to a home next door and was quickly knocked down.
Officials tell us the homes were vacant at the time of the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
10th Street between Montello St. and Sutro St. will be closed for the next few hours as crews remain on scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.