The first phase of the Spaghetti Bowl Project renovations began back in 2020, and since then, NDOT crews have added 25,000 cubic yards of concrete to make three new southbound lanes.
Officials say the project is projected to be finished by 2039. Right now they're finishing phase one out of a total of five phases. As of right now, crews are reconstructing the middle I-580 lanes just south of the Spaghetti Bowl, as well as widening Mill and Second Streets underneath I-580 while continuing to renovate Southbound I-580 ramps and installing landscape and aesthetic features.
There's also the issue of the traffic congestion we've been seeing in the eastbound I-80 and southbound I-580 area. Bob Vrooman, a Project Manager for NDOT, tells us how they're trying to help traffic flow, "In between there, we'll do some braided ramps that will actually take some of the conflict of movements off, but that's going to take place in July and August. Really, the benefit and capacity we've had at the end of the project, that will take place in December."