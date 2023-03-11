Five people had to be rescued after a partial roof collapse in South Lake Tahoe.
South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue posted on Friday night that crews responded to the multi-unit building on San Francisco to rescue the five people by ladder, since their normal exit was affected by the collapse.
SLTFR says the affected residents were provided or already had housing options after the rescues.
While on scene, fire crews say the roof seen in one of the photos above collapsed.
They also say that everyone is accounted for.
Raley's at the Crescent V shopping center (next to Heavenly Village) is closed until further notice. The building has been evacuated due to structural concerns and for the safety of employees and patrons. pic.twitter.com/v0uzgkf9I9— City of South Lake Tahoe (@cityofslt) March 11, 2023