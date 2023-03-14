More than 85 buildings have been damaged due to weather across South Lake Tahoe.

That’s according to a newly released incident report by CAL FIRE, South Lake Tahoe Fire & Rescue and Lake Valley FPD.

They say an incident management team has inspected 129 buildings and red tagged nine of them, including the Swiss Mart Food & Gas station on Emerald Bay Road.

They add, “multiple hand crews have been working throughout the basin to remove snow from around on critical infrastructure. A CAL EOS engine strike team, comprised of local engines, has been pre-positioned in the South Lake Tahoe Area to support as needed.”

According to this report, no injuries have been reported, either for residents or firefighters.

A gas pump caught fire after a canopy collapse at the Swiss Mart gas station last week.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue says fire crews quickly put out the fire and shut off the gas.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but they say the entire lot was red tagged meaning no entrance is allowed onto this site.

The City of South Lake Tahoe activated a virtual Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on March 9 at 11 a.m. following the issuance of the Local Emergency Proclamation.

The EOC facilitates the seamless intergovernmental agency coordination that is necessary to ensure the public’s safety when responding to an emergency situation.

“The City of South Lake Tahoe activated the EOC to be able to respond quickly and have efficient communication with our local, state, and federal agencies. Over the past week, we have proactively taken steps to prepare for the upcoming storm with our partner agencies, but activating the EOC, along with the Emergency Proclamation, ensures we have timely access to all resources as they are needed,” stated Fire Chief Jim Drennan, EOC Operations Section Chief.

At this time, the City is discouraging travel due to potentially hazardous conditions which can include flooding, power outages, and structural failures due to the unprecedented levels of snowfall combined with the 5-7” of forecasted rain and warmer temperatures resulting in snowmelt.

If you must travel, check the weather and road conditions prior to getting on the road.

You can sign up for emergency notifications here: https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/8e1fc86b/JC_oVua_7RGvLqEwh3soMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cityofslt.us%2F1017%2FSign-Up-for-Notifications